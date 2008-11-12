Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 To Drop Black Friday For $US800

Sony's Win-Mo 6.1 Xperia X1 finally has a firm U.S. release date set: November 28, better known as Black Friday. Although unlike most things on sale on that fateful day of darkness, the Xperia will not be a particularly awesome deal at $US800 for an unsubsidised, unlocked X1. It'll work on AT&T's 3G network here in the States, though, if you are so inclined. Pre-orders begin tomorrow, and general availability will be at Sony Style stores and authorised retailers. Full release after the jump.

Sony Ericsson Xperia(TM) X1 Available in U.S. for 2008 Holiday Season

November 12, 2008, 8:00 AM

Pre-orders for the premium converged device begin today at SonyStyle.Com

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 12 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Sony Ericsson North America announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Xperia(TM) X1 to the U.S. marketplace. The Xperia(TM) X1 delivers a range of multimedia and communication experiences that have long been coveted and in demand by consumers

The Xperia X1 will be available unlocked through Sony Electronics and its authorised retailers beginning on "Black Friday," November 28. Pre-orders of the Xperia X1 will be available through the Sony Style Web site at www.sonystyle.com beginning November 13. This premium device will be sold unlocked for the MSRP of $799.99, giving consumers the freedom to choose their own mobile operator and data plan.

"The Xperia X1 continues the Sony Ericsson tradition of delivering the highest quality experiences and the most advanced technology available today," said Karen Morris, vice president of marketing, Sony Ericsson North America. "The most exciting scenarios enabled by the Xperia X1 will be created by consumers - enabling them to customise and personalise their device and content to fit their lifestyle and personality."

The Xperia X1's unique panel user interface is at the heart of the device's ability to create and adapt consumers' personal choices. With up to 9 panels, it's easy to find and enjoy the information and entertainment content they want. Sony Ericsson is busy working with third-party developers to create a wealth of new applications and new panels that will soon be available for download.

By incorporating the Windows Mobile(R) 6.1 Professional operating system, the Xperia X1 frees consumers from their home and office, allowing them connectivity to their content wherever they are.

"Windows Mobile gives people the ability to easily navigate between their business and personal lives," said Todd Peters, vice president of marketing, Mobile Communications Business, Microsoft. "The panel user interface found only in the Xperia X1 is bringing unique experiences to consumers who want more from their converged devices."

As Sony Ericsson's most advanced phone to date, the Xperia X1 brings together a large, 3-inch wide VGA display touchscreen and a full QWERTY keyboard all wrapped into a sleek silver metal- finished arc slider handset. The Xperia X1 supports fast 3G networks, enabling audio and video streaming, high-speed internet surfing, multimedia messaging and email on the go. In addition to delivering 3G mobile broadband speeds, the Xperia X1 supports WiFi to meet the needs of consumers' always connected lifestyles.

In the tradition of Sony Ericsson, the Xperia X1 offers consumers the ultimate multimedia experience with a 3.2 megapixel camera, video streaming, video playback and video recording, and the ability to enjoy all their digital music.

"The Xperia X1 complements Sony Electronics' family of Windows-based devices and leverages the company's heritage of providing beautifully designed, highly functional, portable electronics," said John Kodera, vice president of product marketing, Sony Electronics. "The Xperia X1 delivers the highest quality entertainment, communication and personalization options for consumers."

Sony Ericsson Xperia(TM) X1 - At a Glance

Camera

• Auto focus

• 3.2 megapixel camera

• Photo light

• Video recording

Multimedia

• Bluetooth(TM) stereo (A2DP)4

• Media player

• Music tones

• Windows Media(R) Player Mobile

• 3D games

• FM radio

• Java(TM)

• Video streaming

• Video viewing

Internet7

• Internet Explorer(R) Mobile

• RSS feeds

• Opera(TM) 9.5

Communication and Messaging

• Polyphonic ringtones

• Speakerphone

• Vibrating alert

• Video calling3,8

• Email

• Picture messaging (MMS)9

• Predictive text input

• Text messaging (SMS)9

Design

• XPERIA(TM) panels

• Optical joystick navigation

• Navigation key

• Picture wallpaper

• Touch navigation

Organizer

• Alarm clock

• Calculator

• Calendar

• Document editors

• Document readers

• Flight mode

• Handwriting recognition

• Notes

• Phone book

• Tasks

• Touchscreen

Connectivity

• aGPS

• Bluetooth(TM)4 technology

• Modem

• Synchronization

• USB support

• WLAN

Windows Mobile(R) Operating System

• Microsoft(R) Outlook(R) Mobile: email, contacts, calendar, tasks

• Microsoft(R) Office Mobile: Word Mobile, Excel(R) Mobile, PowerPoint(R) Mobile

• Windows Live(TM)

• Microsoft(R) ActiveSync(R)

• Voice control

• Utility Applications: file explorer, calculator, pictures & video, notes

Facts and Figures

Size: 110 x 53 x 16.7 mm (approx.)

Weight: 145 grams (approx.)

Available colors: Silver

Main screen: 65,536 colour TFT

Resolution: 800 X 480 pixels

Size: 3 inches (approx.)

Phone memory5: up to 400 MB

microSD(TM) memory card support

Networks:

GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900

UMTS/HSDPA/HSUPA 850/1900/2100 MHz