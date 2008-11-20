Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 Lands On Telstra, Doesn't Come Cheap

It was almost perfect timing. Almost. As I walked down to the George Street Cinemas in Sydney to watch the latest full-length
Sony commercial Bond movie, the press release announcing the Australian arrival of the Xperia X1 arrived in my inbox.
The phone is initially available exclusively through Telstra for an RRP of $1,499. Yep, $1,499. To be fair, that comes with a 4GB memory card in the box, so it's not all bad news.
A quick look at Telstra's website shows no mention on the X1 or whether it will be available at a subsidised price, but the big T are having an event launching new handsets next week, so hopefully we'll get some plans then. Given the current economic climate though, it would be crazy for them not to offer the phone on some sort of plan - who can afford to drop $1500 on a phone outright these days?
While we wait for word from Telstra, you can check out the press release yourself below, or see what our US brethren had to say about Sony Ericsson's first Windows Mobile phone here.
Sony Ericsson in conjunction with Telstra brings a new level of personalisation to the mobile world with the Australian arrival of the XPERIA™ X1
Australia, 19 November 2008 - Leading global mobile manufacturer, Sony Ericsson, marked a new era in mobile communication today with the Australian launch of XPERIA™ X1 exclusively to Telstra. The stand-out, arc slider phone from Sony Ericsson has been designed to address the growing need for a premium mobile experience - taking mobile entertainment to an entirely new level without compromising on work horse features that matter to the mobile workforce.
As the mobile broadband comes of age, consumers are waking up to the vast array of multimedia services and content they can access on the move through their mobile phone. The XPERIA X1 from Sony Ericsson enables consumers to personalise their experiences through a distinctive touch screen, panel-based UI creating an interface which is uniquely relevant to them and how they live their lives. This continually active desktop allows users to organise the phone's active dashboard as they want, changing between panels just like they change their mood, activity and information needs everyday.
"No two individuals have the same tastes and desires. The Sony Ericsson XPERIA brand of multimedia mobile phones have been developed to ensure that mobile web communication and multimedia entertainment can be tailored, putting the individual at the heart of the mobile experience in a unique way," said Steve Wilson, Managing Director, Oceania, Sony Ericsson. "The X1 offers a personalized, intuitive, sophisticated and powerful experience - it will change industry standards in terms of the performance of mobile devices and consumer expectations."
The XPERIA X1 combines a three inch clear wide VGA display and a full QWERTY keyboard within a quality metal-finish body. With Windows Mobile® inside, the XPERIA X1 lets you choose from a dynamic range of activities at anytime and anywhere, from enjoying your favourite entertainment content to working efficiently on the move. Access a world of experiences simply by touching the XPERIA panel on the screen.
XPERIA™ panel interface - experiences just the way you want them Enjoy access to different experiences - web, multimedia, applications - from your screen. Navigate with the touch of a finger. Configure and have your XPERIA™ panels just the way you want them.
Multiple navigation - the choice is yours XPERIA™ X1 lets you interact with your phone in different ways. Touch, full QWERTY keyboard, four-way key and optical joystick navigation. Switch seamlessly between operation modes.
Arc slider design - makes it stand out The arc design gives XPERIA X1 a distinct and unique feel. Slide the screen upwards to reveal the wide pitch QWERTY keyboard. Ample distance between keys makes writing fast and easy.
Ultimate mobile experience - performance on the move With Windows Mobile®, the highest data transfer rate (HSDPA/HSUPA) and WiFi™ support, you can enjoy your favourite entertainment and work efficiently on the move. Mobile access to everything you need.
The Sony Ericsson XPERIA X1 promises an effortless experience, giving you the ability to excel at work, anytime, anywhere and will be initially available exclusively through Telstra at a RRP of $1,499. - ENDS -