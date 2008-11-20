Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 Lands On Telstra, Doesn't Come Cheap

It was almost perfect timing. Almost. As I walked down to the George Street Cinemas in Sydney to watch the latest full-length Sony commercial Bond movie, the press release announcing the Australian arrival of the Xperia X1 arrived in my inbox.

The phone is initially available exclusively through Telstra for an RRP of $1,499. Yep, $1,499. To be fair, that comes with a 4GB memory card in the box, so it's not all bad news.

A quick look at Telstra's website shows no mention on the X1 or whether it will be available at a subsidised price, but the big T are having an event launching new handsets next week, so hopefully we'll get some plans then. Given the current economic climate though, it would be crazy for them not to offer the phone on some sort of plan - who can afford to drop $1500 on a phone outright these days?

While we wait for word from Telstra, you can check out the press release yourself below, or see what our US brethren had to say about Sony Ericsson's first Windows Mobile phone here.