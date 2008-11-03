Sony Ericsson Shooting Ad Campaign Entirely on C905 Cyber-shot Cell Phone

It's being claimed as a first for the industry: Sony Ericsson has teamed up with FHM to shoot a professional ad campaign using nothing but the camera in the C905 Cybershot handset. Rumoured to be a five-figure deal, the ad spread will run in the December issue of FHM to promote the camera phone during the holiday shopping season. The advertorial makes perfect sense for the 8.1 megapixel camera-equipped mobile, which has done much to further blur the line between digital cameras and mobiles. It's also a topic we've hit here at Gizmodo is the recent past, including the LG panel convened in September to hawk the convergence of HD video, cameras and mobile phones.

The new FHM ad campaign is the brainchild of Bauer Media, which developed the creative using professional lighting, models, makeup and an expert fashion photographer. It was exactly the same scene you'd expect from a typical pompous "lad mag" marketing campaign, but with a mobile phone camera doing the heavy lifting instead of some high-powered DSLR.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to the Boston subway to take a few clandestine modelling pics with my iPhone 3G. [Mobile Marketing Magazine via Textually]