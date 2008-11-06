How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony Ericsson MBS-900 Bluetooth Speaker

We hate to tempt you with UK-only products, but the Sony Ericsson Wireless Home Audio System was just too tempting to pass up. Featuring a monochrome OLED display with touch controls, the system can sync with select Sony Ericsson products to stream Bluetooth A2DP and AVRCP. In other words, it can play your phone's music while the mobile phone works as a remote.

To get a better sense of scale, the system's diameter is just shy of 20cm. It packs a 2.1 speaker system (2x10W and 20W subwoofer) that can play audio from FM or 3.5mm jack when your phone isn't around. It also doubles as a speaker phone that auto-mutes as calls come in.

There's no price yet, but you can look to import the MBS-900 early next year. And if you're interested in more UK-only gear, hit up Sony Ericsson to read about the new W705 Walkman phone. [Sony Ericsson via engadget]

