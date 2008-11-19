Sony DR-BT160AS Bluetooth Headphones: Buyable Now for $US130

The Sony DR-BT160AS Bluetooth Active Style Headphones popped up on Giz a few months back, and they looked promising if a bit odd, streaming stereo A2DP audio while packing a rechargeable lithium ion battery and a microphone for calls. But we had no pricing or availability information. Now, through the magic of press releases, we know that the headphones are available now for "approximately $US130." That's not the most reassuring pricing announcement we've ever seen, but we'll take what we can get. [Sony]