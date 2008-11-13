Solar Vertical Lamp Blind Charges-Up in Daylight, Lights Rooms At Night

Sometimes a simple idea will make you react with ambivalence, but designers Yoon-Hui Kim and Eun-Kyung Kim's Solar Vertical Lamp probably isn't one of those. At its core it's a solar-powered lighting system, but unusually it's embedded in standard window blinds. During the day tiny solar panels charge up the individual lighting elements (LEDs?), and at night they light up. These guys have conceptualised the eco-friendly solution being an elegant lamp shape, but basically you could arrange the pixels however you liked. We wouldn't recommend the legend "love palace" and a great big arrow pointing at your bed. [Yanko Design]