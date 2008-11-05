Soken E-Ink Wall Looks Tacky But Promising

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Japanese company Soken showed off a wall made entirely out of 12x12 inch, 0.1mm thick e-ink paper displays at the FDPI conference in Yokohama this week. Called "Twist Ball," after the rotating fine particles the paper is made of that change when voltage is applied, Soken's e-ink vaguely represented something made out of tacky Christmas wrapping paper.

Even if it doesn't look so great, the technology behind Soken's e-ink is pretty impressive. The company is currently trying to make their displays show more than two colours at a time, which means that, maybe in the future, we'll be able to highlight on our Kindles. [Wired]

