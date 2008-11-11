If you're a devoted dog lover and have ever created a Facebook profile for your loyal companion (and I hope for your sake that you haven't), SNIF Tag offers you the chance for beloved Fido to get in on the action. Just for $US299, the SNIF Tag clips on to your pet's collar and picks up interactions with other SNIF-enabled doggies, allowing you to meet other fellow dog enthusiasts. The tag then uploads all the information to a SNIF profile and shares it with other SNIF owners at home. I know dogs are great for meeting people and all, but you might seriously want to rethink that introduction. "Hi, my name is Joe, and my friend feed told me yesterday Kujo sniffed Princess' butt. I saw on her profile she was in heat too?" [SNIF Tag via Core77]
SNIF Tag Social Networking Lets Your Dog Get in on the Action
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.