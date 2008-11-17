Slegoon Sled Might as Well Double as a Coffin

When you go to pick out your Slegoon for that next killer run down the mountain, be sure to pick a colour you like, because you could be living in it for a while. Underground. Like, because, you'll be dead and it's your coffin! Get it?! Anyway, the Slegoon here is the winning entry in the UK IOM3 Design Innovation in Plastics competition. The roll cage, such as it is, protects the rider and doubles as extra runners should the death trap sledding device flip over mid-run.



Insurance not included, nor offered, we imagine. [Design Blog via Trendhunter]