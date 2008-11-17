Skyla Memoir Digital Photo Frame Has In-Built Photo Scanner

Looks like digital photo frames are beginning to move from nice-to-haves to actually quite useful: Skyla's Memoir photo frame has an in-built 600dpi scanner so it'll digitise your hardcopy photo archive for you. It's got a 1GB memory, apparently good for about 200 4 x 6-inch prints (the maximum size the scanner can take). Plus it's a respectable 800 x 600-pixel 4:3 ratio screen, and has two USB ports so you can sync the frame to your PC and plug in flash drives and the like. Not too shabby at all for $US220 when it comes out in December. [GearLog via OhGizmo]