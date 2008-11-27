Sixense Truemotion 3D Controller Makes Wiimote Look Like A Toy

While the Wiimote control came as a fabulous gaming surprise, it has its sensitivity drawbacks, something that the Truemotion 3D system really overcomes. Check out the demo video—it's amazing. Sixense designed this thing to use magnetic field detection so it can track both your hands on the controller position in full 3D real-time, with an accurate 10 millisecond refresh rate. Since it gives a far more realistic input system for playing with stuff, it's basically the way future game controllers'll work. And since people like Activision and EA are interested it may actually make its way into a real product. [Sixense via Engadget]