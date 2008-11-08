Serenity Bounces Onto Blu-ray With Actually Awesome Cover and a Ton of New Features

Give me Malcolm Reynolds over any other bucket-o-bolts captain ever. Joss Whedon is a national treasure and Nathan Fillion is his greatest muse. Yes, I'm such a fanboy I totally won't mind buying Serenity for the third time, finally on Blu-ray, since it comes packed with a Firefly class ship's worth of new features (like a bonus four hours of Whedon weeping on camera, says Mark), BD-Live content, and a bump to lossless 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Perhaps the best feature though, is that the cover finally doesn't suck. Worth the $US30 MSRP, though I'm sad it won't arrive until Dec. 30, weeks after the Firefly boxset.

Here's the whole feature list:

* Alliance Database

* U Control: Mr. Universe Compendium

* U Control: Digital Tour of Serenity

* U Control: Picture in Picture

* U Control: Visual Commentary with Writer/Director Joss Whedon & Cast

* BD Live: My Scenes Sharing

* Feature Commentery with Writer / Director Joss Whedon

* Feature Commentary with Writer / Director Joss Whedon & Cast Members Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau and Ron Glass

* Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director Joss Whedon

* Future History - The Story of Earth That Was

* What's In A Firefly

* Re-Lighting The Firefly

* A Filmmaker's Journey

* We'll Have A Fruity Oaty Good Time!

* Extended Scenes

* Take A Walk On Serenity

* The Green Clan

* Session 416

Now if Universal will just bless with The Big Lebowski on Blu-ray, I can die happy. [The HD Room - Thanks Chris!]