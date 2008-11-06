It's not a teacup, though it kinda looks like one, and it's a lot more elegant than the Mont Blanc jacuzzi... Dutch Tub's a self-heating outdoor bath. Well, I say self-heating, but you have to light a fire in the basket in that heating coil, but then convection mixes the water around in the tub for you, and the temp is adjustable. It'll take about two and a half hours to warm 700 litres of cold water though, so if you're planning on *ahem* entertaining a guest to a quick dip in the snowy outdoors, you'd better plan ahead. [3Rings via Cribcandy via Luxurylaunches]
Self-Heating Outdoors Tub For Bathing Au-Naturel in Nature
