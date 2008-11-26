Sega's Disco Karaoke Machine Twirls Its Disco Ball, Connects to Mobile Phones

Two things set this Sega Hitokara karaoke machine apart from the rest: it's connected to a cloud-based database of 43,000 songs via mobile phone and it's got a whirling, light-up mirrored disco ball. Ohboyyes. Granted you'd have to be a fan of both karaoke (you strange person) and cheesy disco lighting, but what the heck—it's a neat gizmo, with built-in mic and speakers. But it only connects to special karaoke-enabled mobiles in Japan, so you'll probably not see one. Japanese disco karaoke fans can get them from December for the equivalent of around $US75 though. [Technabob via DVice]