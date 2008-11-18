Sector Compass Torch Watch For Transmitting Messages in Morse Code

With all of the communication technology we have at our disposal today, good old fashioned Morse code is all but forgotten. However, I can see it making a comeback in a big way if these "Sector Compass Torch" watches take off. A small flashlight is embedded into the side of the watch and can be used to deliver messages along with the complete chart of international Morse code that is printed on the face. Unfortunately, the watch is a Japan-only release (and it is expensive at $US620 to boot), so I'm afraid we will have to continue to transmit our •—•• — — — •—••'s via text messages for now. [Eikowatch via Crunchgear]