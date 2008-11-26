SE Xperia Panel Interface Modded to Work on HTC Touch HD

Not sure why anybody would take on this project, but several modders at the xda-developers forum have gotten Sony Ericsson's Xperia X1 panel interface to work on HTC's Touch HD. From the look of it, X1 installs, launches and works without much of a speed difference, and the panel interface actually seems nicer on the Touch HD's roomier screen. I doubt either company would be happy about this, but if you ever wanted X1's interface rather than TouchFLO on your HTC handset, I guess now there's a way to get it. [xda-developers via Engadget China]