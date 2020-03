Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's backwards writing, this gadget plays with the idea of what the Renaissance Man's watch may have looked like, if watches existed back then. The numbers on the faceplate are not just written—and listed—backwards, but the hour and minute hands move counter-clockwise as well. For $US36, this watch simply tells time backwards, and will not, in fact, act as a time machine and take you back to the future. [Fashionably Geek]