Scientists Clone Mouse from Damaged Frozen Cells, Mammoth, Sabertooth Next In Line

Apparently, genetic scientist Teruhiko Wakayama hasn't read Jurassic Park, as he is working to create technology to clone mammoths, sabertooth tigers, giant deers, and steppe lions from frozen genetic material. The DNA in cells subjected to permafrost gets extremely damaged, making it impossible to use for cloning. Until now, that is, because Wakayama and his team of researchers used new technology to successfully clone a healthy mouse from a carcass that was frozen for 16 years at -4 ºF. Now he's saying that a mammoth is possible, opening the door to the realisation of the Pleistocene Park, a project that seeks to create a sanctuary with those animals and more in northern Siberia:

There are many technical challenges involved in resurrecting a mammoth, but we have shown that the nuclear transfer method can be used to create healthy clones, even when the animal's cells have been damaged by permafrost-like conditions.

Actual cloned mouse and the frozen one

Kinki University biology professor Akira Iritani, a leading member of the Mammoth Creation Project and coordinator of the Pleistocene Park, must be amazed with Wakayama's words. And so am I. Because there's nothing this side of a Tyrannosaurus Rex vs Triceratops battle that I would like to see more than a sabertooth tiger pack hunting a mammoth, live in front of me (of course, then the sabertooths will realise that I'm easier prey and will quickly shift their dinner menu). [Pink Tentacle]

