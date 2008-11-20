Say 'Merry Xmas KKK!' With a Nice Burning Cross Light

As the season for joy nears, people are already getting ready for their Xmas lighting decoration. And if you are a store manager at the American Family Association, that means a burning cross in your doorstep. Because nothing says "Let's celebrate Jesus' birthday" better than the symbol of his dead in glowing LED glory, 210 of them. Seriously, we are suckers for weird, tacky, and wonderful lighting fixtures and lamps, and that's why we have featured hundreds of them, but somehow this seems like a no-no. No. [American Family Association via The Daily Dish]