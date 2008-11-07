Sanyo LP-XTC50 Projector Uses Lamp Switching Powers to Last 6000 Hours

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In case you need a projector for your business, or just want the biggest, awesomest home theatre on the block, Sanyo's new offering is a pretty good bet. The LP-XTC50 uses dual lamps, which gives you a pretty impressive 6,000 hours in alternate lamp mode, and up to 3,000 hours in regular single-lamp mode. It has also updated its brightness settings, at 5,000 ANSI lumens, and offers a hi-def resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels. Other features include horizontal and vertical lens shift, keystone correction, workable projection at any 360-degree angle and 10 auto-switching filters. This monster of a projection machine will be available on Jan. 9, 2008 for roughly $US10,730. [Crunchgear]

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

