Sanyo LP-XTC50 Projector Uses Lamp Switching Powers to Last 6000 Hours

In case you need a projector for your business, or just want the biggest, awesomest home theatre on the block, Sanyo's new offering is a pretty good bet. The LP-XTC50 uses dual lamps, which gives you a pretty impressive 6,000 hours in alternate lamp mode, and up to 3,000 hours in regular single-lamp mode. It has also updated its brightness settings, at 5,000 ANSI lumens, and offers a hi-def resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels. Other features include horizontal and vertical lens shift, keystone correction, workable projection at any 360-degree angle and 10 auto-switching filters. This monster of a projection machine will be available on Jan. 9, 2008 for roughly $US10,730. [Crunchgear]