SanDisk's New Flash File System Improves SSD Write Speeds by 100 Times

SanDisk has developed a new file system for flash-based SSD drives, improving random write speeds by up to 100 times. The system, dubbed ExtremeFFS, should be coming to products sometime next year. How's it work?

To maximise random write performance, SanDisk developed the ExtremeFFS flash file management system. This operates on a page-based algorithm, which means there is no fixed coupling between physical and logical location. When a sector of data is written, the SSD puts it where it is most convenient and efficient. The result is an improvement in random write performance - by up to 100 times - as well as in overall endurance.