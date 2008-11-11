Samsung X460 Packs Big Power, 14-Inch Screen Into Super Skinny Body

The folks at Laptop Mag have gotten their hands on Samsung's slightly bigger brother to its ultra-thin Macbook Air contender, the X360, and they're absolutely loving it. The X460 is one of the thinnest and lightest notebooks on the planet with a 14.1-inch screen—it has all the style of the X360, but with a built-in optical drive and discrete graphics... okay, and a little bit extra heft. And the price tag's a reasonable $US1700.

For the money, you get a 2.26ghz Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 processor, 3GB RAM, a 320GB 5,400-rpm hard drive (no SSD option, unfortunately), a 13.1-inch LED-backlit display with a 1280 X 800 pixel resolution, a 256MB Nvidia GeForce 9200M graphics card, a dual-layer DVD burner, a 1.3MP webcam and an estimated 6 hours of battery life (though that's still subject to real world testing).

Laptop Mag especially liked the feel of the big, comfy keyboard, the graphics processing power, fast boot times (even with Vista), and a clearly-marked upgrade system for those who want a little more memory or hard drive space. At 1.25-inches at its thickest point, it sounds like a good option for those of us who want something useful and pretty, without switching to Macs. [Laptop Mag]