Samsung Slips Into Number One Mobile Phone Slot, Leaves Motorola Sadly Second

Samsung is now the leading mobile phone vendor in the US, according to research by Strategy Analytics, and it's assumption of the top slot has pushed Motorola into second place. In the last quarter, Samsung pushed its sales up 6.2 percent over the previous year's results to 47.4 million handsets.

Meanwhile Motorola's market share slid from 32.7 percent last year to 21.1 percent. Is that huge drop representative of Moto's woes? Probably, and with oddball mobile phones like the Aura and no Android until late next year, the company's going to have to squeeze out a number of winning handsets if it wants to steal first place back from Samsung. [Reuters]

