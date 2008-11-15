How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung Saga and Renown for Verizon Available Online, In Stores Dec. 1

Just like we thought, Samsung's i770 Saga QWERTY phone and clamshell world phone Renown are available online. The Saga is for sale as of yesterday, going for $US200 after a $US70 mail-in rebate and with a 2-year contract, and the Renown will go live on November 19th for $US180 after a $US50 MIR with the 2-year lock-in. The Saga is most notable at this point for being the first phone to require Verizon's mandatory $US29.99 a month plan. Specs after the jump.

Samsung i770 "Saga"
- Quad-Band CDMA, EV-DO
- 2.55" 320x320 display
- full QWERTY keyboard
- Bluetooth 2.0 and Wi-Fi
- optical mouse navigation button
- MicroSD(HC) slot (up to 16GB)
- Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional

Samsung Renown
- Quad-Band GSM, "Global Mode"
- Visual Voicemail
- Bluetooth 2.0
- 2.0 MP camera
- 240x320 TFT display

