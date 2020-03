Samsung has five new large-sized touchscreen LCDs out that could bring something similar to CNN's Magic Wall into your own home (or mall, or airport). Branded under the TS series, the five LCDs range between 32-inches to 82-inches and can be linked together to create one massive wall of touchy goodness. While they're made to be used as point-of-sale terminals or information LCDs, who's to say we couldn't find something more creative to do if we got our grubby hands on them? [Akihabra News]