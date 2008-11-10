Samsung Omnia Lands On Vodafone And Three

It's been coming for what seems like a very long time, and now, thankfully, Samsung's Omnia Windows Mobile smartphone has hit retail shelves in Australia.

It's available through Vodafone's $79 cap and Three's $69 cap, for those of you looking for a non-Apple touchscreen smartphone. And considering that Samsung announced this phone on the same day that Apple launched the iPhone 3G, you can expect a few direct comparisons between the two handsets as reviews start hitting the Australian interwebs. Of course, if you can't wait for that to happen, remember that Jesus had a hands on back in August and was not impressed. So hopefully it's been tweaked a little since then, although it is running Windows Mobile - and we all know how hard it is to polish that...

[Samsung]