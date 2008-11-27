Samsung BD-P2500 and BD-P2550 Getting Netflix HD, Too

We're liking the trend. Not only did the Xbox 360 debut Netflix HD streaming, other Netflix supporters like Roku are slated to receive same update. Now Samsung has announced that their $US400 BD-P2500 and BD-P2550 will both receive firmware upgrades in early December to support Netflix HD streams as well. That's good news, as Netflix HD is looking more platform-independent by the day.

SAMSUNG ADDS NETFLIX HD SUPPORT TO ITS FLAGSHIP BLU-RAY PLAYERS

Among First Blu-ray Players to Offer Consumers Instant Streaming from Netflix in Hi-Def

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., November 26, 2008 - Samsung Electronics America, a market leader and award-winning manufacturer of consumer electronics, today announced that its two cutting-edge Blu-ray players, the BD-P2500 and BD-P2550, will now have direct access to the first several hundred movies and TV episodes made available by Netflix that can stream via the players in high definition. Available during the first week of December through a simple firmware update, both players are among the first Blu-ray stand-alone players to allow consumers the ability to instantly view hi-definition content from the popular movie rental service.

Currently, both the Samsung BD-P2500 and BD-P2550 offer access to the Netflix library of more than 12,000 standard definition videos, but the firmware update will provide consumers with additional access to Netflix HD premium content in sharp resolutions of 720p. Running the entire entertainment gamut from television shows, independent films, to Hollywood blockbusters, Netflix subscribers can choose from more than 300 HD titles that play in standard definition audio. Along with the new Netflix HD capabilities, the BD-P2500 and BD-P2550 are nimble performers equipped with the latest in robust HQV video processing and fully supporting advanced BD Live Blu-ray features.

"Our state-of-the-art Blu-ray players truly have become the ultimate HD digital entertainment delivery system with the latest support to allow HDstreaming from Netflix," said Reid Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing, Audio/Video & Imaging at Samsung Electronics America. "By understanding changing consumer interests, we are making it easier for consumers to experience a vast world of captivating content, instantaneously, all at the touch of a button."