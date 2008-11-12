How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung A867 Eternity Touchscreen Phone Leaks Out, $US99 On AT&T

We learned about the Eternity, or A867 as it's also known only last week, and now over at BGR they've got hold of more leaked info. It's a slender full-touchscreen 3G mobile phone, with GPS, AT&T mobile TV support. But it's got just a 3-megapixel camera instead of the rumoured 5-megapixel. It uses the Touchwiz UI, which lets you send SMSs in landscape mode, and it looks like it'll be just $US99 after a $US50 mail-in rebate, competing it nicely with the iPhone—though it's not quite so capable. It's also due in stores very "soon," although it's passed an earlier-rumoured November 4th launch date. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles