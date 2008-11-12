Samsung A867 Eternity Touchscreen Phone Leaks Out, $US99 On AT&T

We learned about the Eternity, or A867 as it's also known only last week, and now over at BGR they've got hold of more leaked info. It's a slender full-touchscreen 3G mobile phone, with GPS, AT&T mobile TV support. But it's got just a 3-megapixel camera instead of the rumoured 5-megapixel. It uses the Touchwiz UI, which lets you send SMSs in landscape mode, and it looks like it'll be just $US99 after a $US50 mail-in rebate, competing it nicely with the iPhone—though it's not quite so capable. It's also due in stores very "soon," although it's passed an earlier-rumoured November 4th launch date. [BGR]