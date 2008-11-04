In these uncertain financial times, buying in bulk is a good way to save some extra cash. Whether you are looking for razorblades, TP or electric sports cars—Sam's Club has you covered. Their "Once-In-A-Lifetime Electric Super Car Package" includes Hybrid Technologies' new electric sports car with a top speed of 240kph, a 5 second 0-100 time and a range of 320km along with an invite to a race track in LA (with first-class airfare and accommodations) to put the car through its paces. Hybrid Technologies will even ship the car to your home free of charge after your racetrack experience. All you need is a Sam's Club membership (check), $US100K to burn (damn), and be the first to complete the purchase online starting after 12 p.m. CST on November 12, 2008. [Sam's Club via Jalopnik]
Sam's Club Selling $US100K Electric Super Car Along With Gallon Jugs of Mayo
