Salvation Army Santas Now Take Credit Cards

I hate having change in my pockets. It's clutter. Besides, I rarely carry any cash nowadays—the almighty debit card tackles all transactions. So whenever I see a Salvation Army Santa endlessly tingling his little bell, I keep on marching 'til I'm out of earshot. But those days are over. The Salvation Army is loading up Santas in the Dallas area with credit card machines that will beam money directly from your bank account and into their charitable coffers. The minimum donation via plastic is $US5.

Which means that, one, the no cash excuse will soon be gone forever, and two, even if there wasn't a five-dollar minimum, giving anything less than five bucks when you bust out the plastic would've officially made you a dick anyway, so it's an exceptionally shrewd manoeuvre. I think I actually feel somewhat violated by this, but how do you have hard feelings against a charity? I guess I am a dick. [Star Telegram via Crunch Gear]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

