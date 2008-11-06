S.A.D. Light Therapy Clock Makes You Less Sad

Philips has introduced goLITE BLU, a new clock that offers light therapy to people suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or what is commonly known as the winter blues. It sits by your bedsides and emits a blue light designed to lift your mood and soothe you. For $US279, it doesn't come cheap and only offers a basic array of clock functions besides the light. It's still cheaper than a few sessions of therapy. Regardless, I think I might know what would make me and my wallet happier than buying this clock—stop pretending I'm a crime-fighting hero by the name of Batman and actually turn on the lights? Halloween is over.[Philips via Boing Boing]