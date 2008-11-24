Rumour: Nikon Planning 1080p-Capable D400?

Whether it's wishful thinking, educated guessing or true leakage is unclear, but the photo nerds are now abuzz about a Nikon D400 follow-up to the D300 we love so much, which would have D90-like video capability that could potentially rival Canon's 1080p-shootin' EOS 5D Mark II. If that was all gibberish to you, don't think on it a moment further. But if what you just read gave you a feeling down in the nether regions that you'd prefer not to discuss, go check out Photography Bay for the full rumour rundown. [Photography Bay]