How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ruh-Roh: BlackBerry Storm Hit by Delays

Man, this is scarily familiar territory for RIM. Multiple reports say that BlackBerry Storm release date is slipping. Sources tell RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Abramsky that the Storm is still undergoing certification at Verizon, pushing its launch back to late this month—or even later. Notably, Verizon hasn't announced a date yet, even though we're already a week into November.

While there's no reason (yet) to think the delay will be nearly as egregious as the Bold, Boy Genius points out that Vodafone has already gently nudged its Nov. 14 date back to the 18th for pre-orders, and their forums are lit up with whispers of a delay. These aren't new rumours either. If at all possible, Verizon will launch the Storm by Black Friday, and we think there's a good chance they will. Just don't expect it too long before then. [Boy Genius]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles