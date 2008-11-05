Rube Goldberg Voting Machine Is Irreverent, Thankfully Irrelevant

Well, the election is over! Luckily, it was pretty clear from about two hours in who would be the winner this time around , so even if there were a couple of iffy voting hijinks, it wouldn't be anything to take up to the Supreme Court. Still, some post-election voting humour never hurt anybody - check out this Rube Goldberg machine by some kids over at the University of California Berkeley and feel relieved that, unlike in 2000, it's easy this year to laugh about this kind of stuff. [Thanks Roland!]