Roofus Robot Eats Snow For Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Roofus is a robot that can do the job of 25 men cleaning up snow. Which is great, because who wants to have a job in this economy? I mean, do you have caterpillar tracks, two electric motors, one petrol engine, capability to carry 550 pounds of snow on your back, remote control link, and your skin is shiny orange? If you said yes to any of these, you don't need a job shoveling snow. Go to the next available circus and/or government agency.

Roofus also has a range finder system built-in. It doesn't only eat snow either: By using different peripherals, it can perform many other functions, like Lawnmowing, plow ending, road cleaning, and brush.