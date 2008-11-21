Unlike other models we've seen, this roll-up mouse pad doesn't just have some random, empty cylinder hanging off the side, spiting you like an empty tallboy through the workday. Instead, it uses this otherwise empty space to store a 4-port USB hub and a speaker complete with 3.5mm in and outputs. In other words, you can charge your MP3 USB gear while playing it right back through your mouse pad. Priced at $US22, it's not especially easy on the eyes, but its casual disregard for style is kind of what makes it great. [Gadget4All]
Roll-up Mouse Pad Charges Your iPod and Plays It Too
