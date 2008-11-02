Road Sign Translation Snafu Proves Machines Are Less Lazy Than Humans

What happens when you ask a guy to translate something for you into a language you don't understand? This. The top part of the sign is in English, but when they emailed someone to translate that English into Welsh, the response actually said "I am not in the office at the moment. Please send any work to be translated." That's right, it's an out of office message, which subsequently made it onto the road sign undetected. We hope those residents are getting used to Welsh truck drivers carrying heavy goods. [BBC - Thanks Christopher!]