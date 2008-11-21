RIM Already Says BlackBerry Storm Bug Fixes Are Coming Soon

Why do companies ship products they know are mad buggy? Apple did it with the iPhone, RIM did it with the BlackBerry Storm, which locked up and crashed on me plenty during the review period, even after it was delayed precisely to make it less buggy. RIM, however, is at least admitting they screwed up off the bat (before it lands in most consumers' hands, even), promising a software update "within weeks." I hope that besides plugging holes and squashing bugs, they also shake off the lag and sluggishness I experienced to make the Storm feel a bit springier. (Kill the fade transitions!) Guess we'll see. [Gearlog]