Rice-Sized Solar Panels Produced Noodle-Sized Power

Researchers from the University of South Florida have developed a minuscule solar panel that's just 1/4 the size of a grain of rice. Yet when you combine 20 or so of the cells, they can create 7.8 volts of electricity. Sounds good so far, right? It gets better.

The solar cells could easily be incorporated into coatings for buildings and clothing, they're build primarily from abundant and green components carbon and hydrogen, and it's believed that their efficiency could double in the next year.

I love wind power and find hydroelectric moderately interesting. But it's stories like this that get me ridiculously excited about the potential of solar. Oh, and I swear I thought solar was cool before Obama won the election or whatever.

OK, fine fine. I totally lied. I didn't hear about solar power until earlier this week. Are you happy now?? [Reuters]

