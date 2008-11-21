Rhys Millen Trying to Backflip a Truck Again, Releases Video of Spine-Breaking Botched Attempt

If you're a longtime Giz reader, you may remember that on last New Years Eve, Rhys Millen was supposed to perform a backflip in a truck on live TV. One problem: he broke a bunch of his vertebrae during a practice run and had to cancel. Well, he's gonna give it another go this year, and to get you all amped up for it, Red Bull has released the video of his crash. Want to see a dude do half a backflip in a pickup truck? Follow me, ye of strong stomachs.

Yep, about what you expected, eh? Here's hoping he's learned a thing or two during those painful months of rehabilitation.