Sling.com has been in closed beta for some time, but now the Huluesque service is open to the public. The site includes 60 other content partners including networks like FOX and CBS and studios like MGM and Sony. And while you wouldn't expect to see any NBC content on there, you can actually watch shows like 30 Rock that are badged with a Hulu logo. My first reaction is that Sling's quality leaves something to be desired, but I certainly can't complain about the price. [Sling via AlleyInsider]