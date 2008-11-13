Reminder: Help Us Gizmo-Grow To Win A 42-Inch LCD TV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG TV Boxed.jpgSee that box? It's currently sitting in my spare room, hogging up space, waiting for you to enter our Gizmo-grow competition so you can win it and I can get rid of it. Inside the box is a 42-inch LG LCD TV, which has only been used once when we were reviewing it.

So what do you have to do to win 42-inches of TV goodness? Help us grow. Get the Gizmodo logo out there in the real world, and then send us the evidence. There have been a few really clever entries, but there's still time for you to blow us away and win the TV. Check out our original post here to get a copy of the logo and read the terms and conditions, and then start getting creative.

There's just over a week left to get your entries in, so you should get cracking...

[Gizmo-grow competition]

