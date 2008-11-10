In case you forgot there's a big RED announcement happening this week on November 13, RED CEO Jim Jannard is again lighting up the RED User forums with another cryptic tease. Saying nothing more than "Not sure what this means..." the outspoken exec lets fly some ports for the company's upcoming übercamera. As CrunchGear rightly notes, we're probably looking at two XLR ports, video outs and a proprietary connector. We'll know all on Thursday. [RED User via Crunch Gear]
RED Re-Teases Nov 13 Announcement With Camera Ports, More Hyperbole
