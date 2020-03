Instructables has posted a guide to breaking down 3.5" hard drives and creating a wall clock out of the pieces. The guide calls for a bunch of the washers used to separate hard drive platters as well as the innards of a cheapie clock the builder had lying around. It's a pretty easy project, but what's remarkable is how cool it looks by the end. You wouldn't know it's made of hard drives; it just looks like an industrial sort of sculpture that tells time. [Instructables]