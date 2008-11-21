How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Re-cycle Laundry Center: 'Spin Cycle' Taken Literally

According to its designers, this is the washing machine that you'll use in...well, sometime in the future. Called the Re-cycle Laundry Centre, one pod washes, one pod dries and a third pod filters all the water to be reused for another load. Meanwhile, to eliminate the need for a pump, the user spins the rig like a big wheel to redistribute the water. We're not so sure that extraneous manual labour is in our vision of the future, but we do appreciate the concept's Triple-Xbox-Jet-Engine design. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles