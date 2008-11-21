Re-cycle Laundry Center: 'Spin Cycle' Taken Literally

According to its designers, this is the washing machine that you'll use in...well, sometime in the future. Called the Re-cycle Laundry Centre, one pod washes, one pod dries and a third pod filters all the water to be reused for another load. Meanwhile, to eliminate the need for a pump, the user spins the rig like a big wheel to redistribute the water. We're not so sure that extraneous manual labour is in our vision of the future, but we do appreciate the concept's Triple-Xbox-Jet-Engine design. [Yanko Design]