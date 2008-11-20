RebateStatus.com Files For Chapter 11, Your Rebate May Be Affected

One of the nation's largest rebate processing firms, CPG (RebateStatus.com) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. What does that mean for you? Well, if you happened to mail-in a rebate form with a company that CPG works with, your cheque may be in limbo because they don't have the money to cash it. At this point, exactly how the situation will be handled is unclear—but there are a few things you can do to get things under control. Dealnews is recommending that anyone who has a rebate cheque or is expecting one not cash it because it may bounce and result in an NSF fee. Instead, you should hang on to it until more details become available (this goes for rebates that have not been submitted as well). If you are not sure whether or not your rebate is involved, a partial list of affected companies is available after the break.

Partial list of companies that have dealt with CFG in recent months: Acronis Software

ACTIVISION

Advance Auto Parts

Antec

AVG

Bed Bath & Beyond

BIC Corporations US - Shaver Division

BFG

Bridgevine

Canon

Citibank

costco

Fujitsu

Home Depot

Logitech

Motorola (Surfboard cable modems)

Natures Earth Products

Nero

Panda Distribution

Pandigital

PC Tools

PriceGrabber

Rosewill (Newegg house brand)

Samsung

Smith Micro Software

Tabletops Unlimited

TrendNET

Westinghouse

XFX

ZeroTherm

Zyxel

Naturally, the best way to tell whether or not you are affected is to head on over to rebatestatus.com and check on your submission. You may also want to try and call any of the numbers listed on your rebate form on the off chance they can provide more information. [Dealnews and Fatwallet and Tampa Bay Business Journal Thanks Luis!]