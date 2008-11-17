How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Real 19th Century Vampire Killing Kit Is a Must In Current Economic Climate

Sold at an auction for $US14,850, this 100% authentic vampire kit from the 19th century is an absolute steal. I mean, can you really put a price to the ability to battle vampires like Kiefer Sutherland, Dick Cheney and Bono? I say no. And make no mistakes, blood-sucking undeads, because this hand-carved walnut portable suitcase comes loaded with all I need to kill you:

• Creepy-looking cross.
• Bible.
• Hand gun and silver bullets.
• Holy oils.
• Holy water.
• Mirrors.
• Candles.
• Garlic.
• Badass wood and metal stake with added cross for vampiric extra-pain.
• Extra wood stakes, just in case.

The 19th century vampire killing kit was sold in an auction as part of the Jimmy Pippen estate, which shows that the aforementioned Jimmy Pippen was a either a complete nutcase or knew something that we don't. Just in case, I'm making one myself. [Antiqueandthearts via Dark Roasted Blend]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles