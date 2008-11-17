Real 19th Century Vampire Killing Kit Is a Must In Current Economic Climate

Sold at an auction for $US14,850, this 100% authentic vampire kit from the 19th century is an absolute steal. I mean, can you really put a price to the ability to battle vampires like Kiefer Sutherland, Dick Cheney and Bono? I say no. And make no mistakes, blood-sucking undeads, because this hand-carved walnut portable suitcase comes loaded with all I need to kill you:

• Creepy-looking cross.

• Bible.

• Hand gun and silver bullets.

• Holy oils.

• Holy water.

• Mirrors.

• Candles.

• Garlic.

• Badass wood and metal stake with added cross for vampiric extra-pain.

• Extra wood stakes, just in case.

The 19th century vampire killing kit was sold in an auction as part of the Jimmy Pippen estate, which shows that the aforementioned Jimmy Pippen was a either a complete nutcase or knew something that we don't. Just in case, I'm making one myself. [Antiqueandthearts via Dark Roasted Blend]