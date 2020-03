Go and download Crackberry's leaked BlackBerry Storm user manual now, because we can guarantee that when you actually get your hands on the phone, you won't slow down to flip through all 249 pages to figure out how to add photos to your contacts. It's just a little over a meg, so if you're at all interested in the touchscreen-enabled BlackBerry, there you are. Oh and don't forget to check out our hands on with it as well. [CrackBerry]