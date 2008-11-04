Rainforest Fungus Makes Biodiesel, Not Soup

Environmentalists who say we shouldn't cut down the rainforest as it harbours potentially useful lifeforms are finally right: there's an amazing fungus that can produce biodiesel better than any current methods. Gliocladium roseum was found in the Patagonian rainforest, as a by-product of antibiotics experiments. The scientists were amazed that the fungus was putting out a mist of hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon derivatives. "This is the only organism that has ever been shown to produce such an important combination of fuel substances," according to one professor, who added that G.roseum can even make fuels from cellulose. With a little genetic tweaking, the team think it's possible the fungus could become an important green fuel source. [Physorg]