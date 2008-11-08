QVC Selling Dell Mini 9 for 'Only' $US70 Over List

The suits might fire me for this...but I'm slashing the price on this lovely Dell Mini 9 laptop to $US529. Holy crap, I just blacked out. What did I just say? Did I just say $US529? I meant to say $US1,529! Hell, I meant to say $US10,529! Well no going back now, the Dell Mini 9 laptop is here on QVC for just $US529. These are great for kids, grandparents, baseball players...wait a second...I'm receiving word that you can actually customise this same system for $US449 on Dell.com. Well...I mean...then you'd have to...go online...series of youtubes...and stuff. So, uhh, I'd recommend all QVC fans buy the Dell Mini 9 from us, then go to Dell.com and pick up a second Dell Mini 9 for only $US449. That's two laptops for under $US1000 here on QVC. Damn, still got it! [Lilliputing]